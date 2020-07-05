The Splash Zone 7/5/20: Dolphins Still Looking For Their Next Marino

Dan Marino retired back in 1995 and the Dolphins quarterback situation has been a mess since then. For whatever reason, the Dolphins did not spend a first round pick on a quarterback until the 2012 draft where they drafted Ryan Tannehill. Two months ago, the team hopefully selected their next franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who is a much better prospect than Tannehill was when he came out. Marino retired as one of the greatest of all time and hopefully Tua ends that cursed drought the Dolphins and their fans have endured for the past 20 years.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua, Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino

Not since Dan Marino in 1995 has Miami had a Pro Bowl quarterback – the longest-active streak in the league, per NFL Research.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins profiles: DT Christian Wilkins enjoys uplifting rookie season - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Christian Wilkins, on the exuberance he brings to the Dolphins: ‘To celebrate with them is all part of being a good teammate. It’s part of creating positive, fun energy.’

Former Dolphins

Kendrick Norton embracing life, a year after crash that took his arm - ProFootballTalk

A year ago, life was different for Kendrick Norton, as he was preparing for NFL training camp in the same city he starred in college.

