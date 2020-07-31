The Splash Zone 7/31/20: Previewing The Dolphins Wide Receivers

Last season was finally the year of DeVante Parker. Parker went off and finally showed all the potential he has to be a star receiver for the Dolphins. The team found a diamond in the rough last offseason when they signed Preston Williams as an undrafted free agent. Williams exceeded all expectations before going down with an ACL injury in November. Behind them are the speedsters, Jakeem Grants and Albert Wilson. All in all, the Dolphins have a pretty solid receiver room.

2020 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

The Dolphins roster preview continues with the pass catchers

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores offers a nugget of info on when Xavien Howard might be able to practice again - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he can’t estimate when Xavien Howard will be able to practice.

Dolphins Training Camp

Brian Flores: Marlins’ outbreak a warning to Miami Dolphins to ‘make sacrifices’ and avoid crowds - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores doesn’t want his players heading out to crowded bars, restaurants or concerts amid the pandemic.

Miami Dolphins rookie Malcolm Perry recovers from coronavirus, donates plasma - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Perry is one of several Dolphins to donate plasma

Miami Dolphins News 7/30/20: Tua Tagovailoa Cleared To Practice - The Phinsider

The NFL Top 100 list has Kenyan Drake scratching his head. - The Phinsider

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake believes DeVante Parker is one of the NFL’s top-100 players.