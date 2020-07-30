The Splash Zone 7/30/20: Tua Tagovailoa Cleared To Practice

Let the quarterback competition begin! Brian Flores met with the media yesterday and stated that Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to practice just 8 months after a serious hip injury. Ryan Fitzpatrick is clearly in the lead as he knows Chan Gailey’s offensive sheme better and has actually played quite a few games in the league. But with Tua cleared, don’t be surprised to see him under center sooner rather than later.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa cleared, QB competition is on

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores wants an open quarterback competition between veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Training Camp Preview: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen, Ryan Fitzpatrick

Position-by-position Training Camp guide continues with the QBs.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/29/20: Dolphins Placed Xavien Howard On PUP List - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Dolphins make moves as players begin reporting to camp - The Phinsider

Phinsider Radio is back to tackle a big week of news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa passes physical, ready to practice without restrictions - The Phinsider

And. Away. We. Go!