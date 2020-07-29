The Splash Zone 7/29/20: Dolphins Placed Xavien Howard On PUP List

The Dolphins announced yesterday that they would be putting their best defensive player on the PUP list. Xavien Howards has been spending all offseason rehabbing his knee from surgery. With a limited training camp, the Dolphins really won’t get a chance to see if Howard is healthy enough to play and could potentially start the season on the reserve/PUP list which would force him to sit out the first six weeks of the season.

Miami placed Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.

Eric Rowe’s move to safety pays off for the Dolphins (filling a need in the secondary) and for Rowe (three-year contract extension).

