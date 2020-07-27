The Splash Zone 7/27/20: Dolphins Youth Movement

The Dolphins released two more veteran players yesterday in an effort to get the roster down to the 80 player limit. Trent Harris and Avery Moss were two vets who saw plenty of opportunities on defense last season who combined for over 600 snaps on defense. The Dolphins had one of the youngest teams last year and they look like they are going to continue to develop young talent rather than investing in veteran players.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

