The Splash Zone 7/26/20: Dolphins Trade For Adam Shaheen

The Dolphins made a couple of roster moves yesterday by releasing quarterback Jake Rudock and wide receiver Ricardo Louis. The team also added Adam Shaheen by trading a conditional 2021 sixth round pick to the Bears for the tight ends services. Shaheen was a second round pick back in 2017 and did not live up the hype thanks to injuries. This should have no effect on Mike Gesicki but should add to the competition behind him with Durham Smythe and Michael Roberts.

Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Adam Shaheen - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins also let go a quarterback and a receiver on Saturday

