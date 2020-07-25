The Splash Zone 7/25/20: Previewing Dolphins December Games

In the first game of December, we could potentially see the matchup of Tua Tagovailoa against Joe Burrow. Then Bengals and Dolphins are hoping they have their potential franchise quarterbacks after selecting those two rookies in the past draft. The question all offseason long has been when Tua will end up under center for the Dolphins during the season. Hopefully Tua is playing by the time the Dolphins face the Bengals as these two young quarterbacks could end up seeing each other quite a bit during their careers.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Dolphins will face Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins will face the Bengals, Chiefs and Raiders in December.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins profiles: DT Davon Godchaux says cashing in isn’t extra motivation - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

There are only four defensive tackles in the NFL who have missed one or no games since 2017. Davon Godchaux is one of them.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/24/20: Tua Tagovailoa Ready To Go - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins begin pre-camp roster cuts: Waive Ray Lima - The Phinsider

The NFL is lowering the roster limit for training camp from the normal 90-man limit down to 80 for this year’s camp. The idea, which aligns with a request from the NFL Players Association, is to...

PFF lists Dolphins among league’s best backup quarterback groups - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head into their 2020 training camp with a fairly deep quarterback group. Presumed starter Ryan Fitzpatrick enters his 16th season after throwing for 3,529 yards on a 62.0...

Dolphins Chris Grier ranked 18th best GM in NFL - The Phinsider

There have been many obscure rankings posted over the last several months, with none leaving a bigger stench than Chris Simms’ quarterback rankings. But since Simms posted his controversial...