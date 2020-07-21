The Splash Zone 7/21/20: Changing Of The Guard In The AFC East?

Tom Brady is gone and for the first time in ages, the Patriots appear to be vulnerable. The Patriots have been a powerhouse and have dominated the division with Brady leading the way. With his departure, analysts and fans have been speculating on who could win the AFC East and dethrone the Patriots.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Is the AFC East finally ready for a changing of the guard in 2020?

With Tom Brady gone, the Patriots seem vulnerable, but will their streak of division titles end at 11? ESPN's AFC East reporters break it down.

Former Dolphins

Miami Dolphins’ Reshad Jones opens up for first time about career, departure, injury - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Reshad Jones reveals he may not play again; questions All-Decade exclusion

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/20/20: Byron Jones And Other NFL Players Voice COVID-19 Concerns - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Who will be a breakout star for the Miami Dolphins in 2020? - The Phinsider

NFL.com writer believes Shaq Lawson will be a breakout star in 2020

Dolphins Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert embark on E-Sports journey - The Phinsider

Video games have come a long way since the days when our parents would yell at us for playing too much. Now, if you’re pretty good at gaming, there’s an opportunity to be had. And whether you’re...

Schad: Reshad Jones’ career may be over - The Phinsider

One of the most under-appreciated defenders of the decade may be calling it quits.

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker to release cartoon series ‘UncleVante’ - The Phinsider

The first episode premiers tomorrow morning at 9:15 AM ET