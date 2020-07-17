The Splash Zone 7/17/20: Dolphins Announce Safety Measures For Fans

The Dolphins announced yesterday that they are putting safety protocols in place for the upcoming season. If fans are allowed to attend games this year, they will have to follow these protocols while at the game. Along with these protocols, the team also announced that fans will not be able to attend training camp and no tailgating will be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins Announce Fans Cannot Attend Training Camp, Preseason Games, Or Tailgate This Season

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday a variety of safety measures put in place to ensure the safety of fans whenever they are allowed to attend games this fall.

