The Splash Zone 7/14/20: Previewing The Dolphins Quarterbacks

The Dolphins haven’t had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Dan Marino. The team is hoping that they potentially have one after drafting Tua Tagoviloa in the first round. But Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to hold that starting position for now. With Tua’s hip recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic, no one is quite sure when Tua will take the reigns. But the future does look bright as Tua has fans excited for what this team could eventually become.

Miami Dolphins Countdown To Training Camp: Quarterbacks - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

How long will it take for Tua Tagovailoa to take over?

Dolphins 2020 Season

2020 NFL Team Preview Series: Miami Dolphins | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Miami Dolphins head into 2020 with a stacked draft class, and if those new pieces perform, the team can take advantage of a weak AFC East division.

Miami Dolphins News 7/13/20: No Extension Talks For Matt Breida Yet - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Madden 21: Top-10 rated players on the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Over the next few weeks, EA will be releasing player ratings for their upcoming Madden 21 video game.

Last week, we got our first look at Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose ratings...

Dolphins ‘could see’ training camp start pushed back - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are set to open training camp next week with rookies reporting to the team’s training facilities. The veterans are then expected to follow a week later, getting the team - and...