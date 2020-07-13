The Splash Zone 7/13/20: No Extension Talks For Matt Breida Yet

Matt Breida is one of the newest members of the team. The running back was acquired during the draft when the Dolphins traded a fifth round pick to the 49ers. Breida is in a contract year and the Dolphins haven’t approached any of their players in the same situation as Brida. There is some uncertainty on what the salary cap will look like in 2021 which is why there have been no extension discussions on the team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Report: Dolphins have not discussed extension with Matt Breida - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins running back Matt Breida moved to South Florida in recent days, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/12/20: Can DeVante Parker Build Off Of Last Season - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 Miami Dolphins training camp roster: Could fullback Chandler Cox be on the bubble? - The Phinsider

The NFL is a pass-first league, with offenses designed to gain chunks of yards through the air. The league likes the scoring and the highlights that come with pass-happy offensive systems, and...

Media Coverage Of Cam Has Been Largely A Scam - The Phinsider

So, let me see if I have this right: all off-season, after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, and the New England Patriots didn’t add anyone at quarterback other than mediocre journeyman Brian Hoyer —...