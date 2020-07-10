The Splash Zone 7/10/20: Breaking Down The October Opponents

The Dolphins will be taking on 4 opponents during the month of October. It seems like the Dolphins face the Chargers every year and the Broncos are another common foe. From the NFC, the team will face the 49ers and Seahawks, both of which will be tough opponents.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Seahawks, 49ers, Broncos, Chargers — breaking down the Dolphins' October opponents

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Isaiah Ford Launches ‘Be the Change’ Scholarship Fund

Ford’s scholarship program will be awarded to a Black student-athlete who excels on the field and in the classroom

