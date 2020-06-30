The Splash Zone 6/30/20: Bill Arnsparger Wins Prestigious Award

Bill Arnsparger was the Dolphins defensive coordinator for the undefeated 1972 season and is widely regarded as one of the top defensive coaches in history. The architect of the Dolphins “no-name” defense has been awarded the Pro Football Writers’ Dr. Z award, which is an annual award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.

Former Miami Dolphins assistant Arnsparger wins prestigious award

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger is one of the winners of the Pro Football Writers' Dr. Z award given for lifetime achievement in the NFL.

