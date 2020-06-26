The Splash Zone 6/26/20: Comparing The AFC East Rosters

The AFC East is going to be an interesting division to watch this season. With Tom Brady heading to the Buccaneers, it would appear that the division is wide open as no one is sure how a Patriots team led by Jarrett Stidham will look. The Bills may pose the biggest threat with their young quarterback and a top defensive unit. The verdict is still out on Miami, as the team continues to rebuild, but as Dolphin fans we know the team is going undefeated this year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets and Bills compare on offense | Miami Herald

A look at how the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills compare at every position on offense.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/25/20: Do The Dolphins Have A 1000 Yard Rusher? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

How much will Brandon Jones play in Year 1? - The Phinsider

The Dolphins addressed their need for a safety when they selected Brandon Jones in the third round. How much could he see the field his rookie season?