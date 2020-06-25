The Splash Zone 6/25/20: Do The Dolphins Have A 1000 Yard Rusher?

The Dolphins running game was abysmal last season thanks to some bad running blocking for the offensive line and subpar performances from the running backs. The Dolphins made it an emphasis to improve the o-line this offseason with multiple additions through free agency and the the draft. The team added two veteran running backs in Jordan Howard and Matt Breida, both of whom have very different skill sets. Could either of these guys go over 1000 yards this season?

Do Miami Dolphins have a 1,000-yard rusher on their 2020 roster? - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly takes a look at whether the Miami Dolphins now have a 1,000-yard rusher on the roster after their offseason additions?

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins defensive lineup decisions start to crystallize | Miami Herald

A look at the Miami Dolphins’ options on defense and what has emerged as the group of probable starters. And notes on Tua Tagovailoa, unsigned draft picks, cap space and Jason Taylor’s thoughts on the organization.

Dolphins Secondary

Character And Desire: How Brandon Jones Reached The NFL

Character and desire: This is Brandon Jones' journey to the NFL.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Byron Jones, Xavien Howard ranked among top ten cornerbacks in NFL - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans know the team’s defensive secondary in 2020 could be dominating. The addition of Byron Jones to a cornerback room that already includes Xavien Howard should scare opposing...

Cameron Wake named ESPN’s player of the decade for Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

File this one in the not surprising department. ESPN also listed listed its all-decade teams, which included some noteworthy former Fins.