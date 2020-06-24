The Splash Zone 6/24/20: Previewing Dolphins September Opponents

If all goes according to plan, the Dolphins will open the season against the New England Patriots on 9/13. If we rewind to last year, in the final week of the regular season, the Dolphins beat the Patriots, knocking them out of a bye spot for the playoffs. This will also be the Patriots first regular season game without Tom Brady as a member of the squad, so this will be a spicy matchup with Jarrett Stidham leading the way now. The Dolphins will also face a tough Buffalo Bills opponent the following week and end the month by taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Know the Enemy: Dolphins 2020 September Opponents

A deep dive on Miami's September opposition: New England, Buffalo and Jacksonville

