The Splash Zone 6/23/20: Projections For Tua Tagovailoa

Until the Dolphins offensive line gets figured out, I wouldn’t put Tua Tagovailoa out there to get creamed. But I’m not the one making those decisions. Right now, Ryan Fitzpatrick is penciled in as the teams starting quarterback, but that could all changed with a strong camp/preseason from Tua. The whole Covid issue doesn’t help Tua, as everything is up in the air right now and the NFLPA doesn’t want players practicing together right now.

NFL rookie QB projections: Ranking Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert for '20

The 2020 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks come off the board within the first six picks. So, what kind of production can we expect from each in Year 1? Cynthia Frelund provides her analytics-based rankings.

