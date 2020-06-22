The Splash Zone 6/22/20: What Does Matt Breida Bring To The Dolphins?

The Dolphins made it a point to upgrade their running back room this offseason with the additions of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. The team traded for Breida during the draft, where many thought the team would just draft a rookie to pair with Howard. We can look at a former Dolphin as a comparison to what Breida brings to Miami. The Dolphins had a play making back with break away speed with Kenyan Drake, but things fell through with him and the coaching staff.

Matt Breida has chart-topping speed. Now Miami Dolphins’ OL must allow him to use it. - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Matt Breida was the fastest in the NFL last year with the ball in his hands (yes, faster than Tyreek Hill). It wasn’t a fluke.

Former Dolphins

Former Running Back Jim Kiick Dies At 73

Former Dolphins running back Jim Kiick, a member of the team’s championship backfield from the early 1970s, passed away today at the age of 73.

