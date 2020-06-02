The Splash Zone 6/2/20: Miami-Dade Mayor Confident Dolphins Will Play In The Fall

Yesterday at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins provided a Food Relief program for those in need during this tough time. Brian Flores, Chris Grier, and Tom Garfinkel were in attendance loading up cars with groceries for those who arrived. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez was also there providing aid and answered a few questions. Giménez was asked about the possibility of football being played this fall and responded that he is confident that football will be played this year with perhaps smaller crowds in attendance.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is doing what he needs to do to build on his breakthrough 2019 performance

Miami Dolphins rookie snapper Blake Ferguson has the perfect training partner and mentor

Miami Dolphins and CEO Tom Garfinkel frustrated by 2020 events, emboldened to further serve community

Miami Dolphins’ TE Mike Gesicki hopes to build on 2019 success - The Phinsider

As a rookie in 2018, Mike Gesicki was misused by Adam Gase and his coaching staff. The former second-round draft pick played 399 snaps his rookie season and was assigned to block on 19.5% of those...

Can fans go to Miami Dolphins games? Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says ‘We’ve had conversations’ - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins on Monday kicked off the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program with a goal of providing 1,000 meals daily to people around Miami Gardens. The drive, held at Hard Rock...