The Splash Zone 6/18/20: Xavien Howard Will Not Face NFL Discipline

Back in December, actually right after the Dolphins beat the Patriots, Xavien Howard was arrested for domestic violence involving his fiance. The chargers were dropped in February after his fiance decided not to proceed with prosecution. Though those chargers were dropped, Howard still could have faced some sort of discipline from the NFL. But that will not be the case, as the league stated yesterday they would pursue no actions against Howard.

Predicting the first game started for top 2020 rookie quarterbacks: Tua Tagovailoa has to wait a while - CBSSports.com

Dolphins fans might want to temper their expectations

Number 88 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 88 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

