The Splash Zone 6/17/20: Tua Tagovailoa Visits Dolphins Headquarters

And so the dynasty begins. Tua Tagovailoa recently made the move to Miami and was finally able to make an appearance at Dolphins HQ to begin working. The Dolphin doctors were finally able to meet with Tua for the first time since the combine back in February. Thanks to some relaxed restrictions, a limited number of staff may be in the buildings meaning Brian Flores and Chris Grier can get to work with their young quarterback and the rest of the draft class.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa begins working with Dolphins medical staff

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose health status was a dominant topic from November to late April, has finally gotten in front of Dolphins team doctors and trainers, thanks to recent relative loosening of restrictions that previously prohibited him from do

Dolphins Roster

NFL all-decade - Best player on each AFC East team, every position

Of course it's Brady and Belichick. But who joins them among the best of the past decade in the AFC East?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/16/20: Dolphins Almost Have All Draft Picks Signed - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 2020 Preview: Week 2 vs. Buffalo Bills - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins start their 2020 regular season with two straight games against AFC East opponents. They then head into a short week for their one prime time game on the schedule. Miami heads up...

Here’s where you can pre-order Madden NFL 21! - The Phinsider

It is that time of year again! As the 2020 NFL season gets closer, even in this odd coronavirus impacted offseason, we are starting to see some of the big calendar events happening. No, we are not...