The Splash Zone 6/16/20: Dolphins Almost Have All Draft Picks Signed

Three first rounders and a total of 60 other draft picks have signed their rookie deals with their new teams. The Dolphins drafted 11 players and already have 9 of them signed, meaning they are ahead of the game at the moment. The team still needs to get Robert Hunt and Noah Igbinoghene under contract to officially have their 2020 draft class signed.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins nearly finished signing draft picks while most teams have barely started - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

In a league where only three first-rounders and 60 total draft picks have signed, the Dolphins are an outlier, nearly finished with finalizing rookie deals.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Countdown To Training Camp: Offensive Line - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Will Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt pay immediate dividends?

Dolphins Roster

Ranking the AFC East Rosters

The New England Patriots have ruled the AFC East for more than a decade, but the departures of Tom Brady and others have opened the door for the Miami Dolphins, Bills and Jets to make their move

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/15/20: Dolphins Add Two To Coaching Staff - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

ESPN NFL 2K5 is still the best NFL video game ever made - The Phinsider

16 years later and ESPN’s NFL simulation remains firmly supplanted on top of the Iron Throne