The Splash Zone 6/15/20: Dolphins Add Two To Coaching Staff

Brian Flores wasn’t done filling out his coaching staff as he added two more chefs to the kitchen. Steve Frerentz has been brought in as a coaching assistant and is the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, where Steve was also an offensive lineman. Kolby Smith will be an offensive quality control coach after coaching running backs at Rutgers last year.

Dolphins add Steve Ferentz, Kolby Smith to coaching staff - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has added a couple of new assistants to his coaching staff.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa's physical therapist: "He's doing miraculously well" - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healing better than expected from the hip injury that ended his final season at Alabama.

