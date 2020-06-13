The Splash Zone 6/13/20: Expectations For Preston Williams In Year 2

Preston Williams, an undrafted rookie, was having a solid first year until week 9 against the Jets. Although he had two touchdown catches that day, it would also be his final game of the season as it ended with a torn ACL. So what can we expect from the second year player this year? DeVante Parker solidified himself as the team’s #1 wide receiver, meaning Williams should slide back into the #2 spot. Even with Parker, Williams should see plenty of opportunities to shine in this Dolphins offense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Player Profile: WR Preston Williams

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams shined as a rookie and should be a big factor in 2020, though that comes with a big question mark

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/12/20: Dolphins Get Austin Jackson Signed - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NBC’s Chris Simms: Jarrett Stidham “is more talented than Tua” - The Phinsider

Um... what?

Setting the bar for Miami Dolphins’ 2020 draft class (Part 1) Miami Dolphins Podcast-Phinsider Radio - The Phinsider

Jake and Josh are joined by Aaron Sutton to discuss the ceilings and floors of the Miami Dolphins 2020 draft class

Raekwon Davis: A Poor Man’s Richard Seymour? - The Phinsider

Three years before current Dolphins head coach Brian Flores arrived in New England as an intern and scouting assistant, the Patriots made 6’6" 317 pound Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour...