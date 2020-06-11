The Splash Zone 6/11/20: What Is The Dolphins Playoff Timeline?

The Dolphins decided to go into rebuild mode last year and started stockpiling draft picks. The Dolphins are one of the youngest teams in the league now and hopefully they drafted their franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. With a ton of new draft picks and some splash free agent signings, the Dolphins hope to be contenders soon. Will the team be a playoff team this year or perhaps next year? Too soon to tell as this team hasn’t even been able to get together yet.

After splashy offseason, what is Dolphins' realistic playoff timeline? - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami fans are hyped to welcome additions such as Jordan Howard and Tua Tagovailoa, but expectations must be tempered in Year 2 of a massive rebuild.

Dolphins Offense

Meet the Rookies: Malcolm Perry

Get to know new Dolphins running back in his own words, and from three of Perry's coaches at Navy

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins Franchise Five: Don Shula, Dan Marino lead the way on Miami’s list of legends - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins have been spoiled with talented players — and an all-time coach — during their 50-plus years

