The Splash Zone 6/1/20: Senior Bowl Director Provides Insight On Dolphins Draft Class

The director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, spoke over the phone about the Dolphins 2020 draft class. Nagy provided some insight on some of the Dolphin rookies and seems pretty high on the class all together. Football, and other sports, cannot get here soon enough.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Senior Bowl director offers insight on Dolphins’ draft picks | Miami Herald

Jim Nagy, the director of the Senior Bowl, offered analysis on a half dozen of the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks — Tua Tagovailoa, Raekwon Davis, Robert Hunt, Noah Igbinoghene, Brandon Jones and Austin Jackson.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick calls Tua Tagovailoa an awesome addition for a long time - ProFootballTalk

If Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick resents rookie Tua Tagovailoa coming along to push him out of the starting job, he’s not showing it.

Dolphins Linebackers

Kyle Van Noy on Dolphins' Foxborough influence: 'This is not the New England Patriots' - CBSSports.com

The former Patriots linebacker is starting fresh in Miami

