The Splash Zone 5/8/20: Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule Released

Last night, the NFL released the schedule for the 2020 regular season which means we know who, when, and where the Dolphins will be playing. The team will open the season on September 13th at New England. This will be the Patriots first game without Tom Brady and we’ll see just how much has changed with that team. The Dolphins only have one primetime game and that is against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 3.

