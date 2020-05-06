The Splash Zone 5/6/20: Albert Wilson Takes A Pay Cut

Albert Wilson agreed to restructure his contract with the Miami Dolphins yesterday. The move lowers the cap hit from Wilson’s contract as his new base salary will be $3 million with another $1 million in incentives. Wilson has been a cut candidate all offseason due to his previous contract numbers, but with it restructured he should be around for another year before hitting free agency next year.

Don Shula

Don Shula legend includes tall tales of Miami Dolphins coach | Miami Herald

Don Shula’s time with the Miami Dolphins includes many tall tales that speak to what this legendary coach was like and what he was about.

Statements from former players, coaches and colleagues of Don Shula.

