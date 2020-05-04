The Splash Zone 5/4/20: Dolphins Won’t Be Playing In London

It was announced awhile ago that the Dolphins would play a home game in London. But due to the global pandemic, it has been announced that there will be no international NFL games for the upcoming season. This is some good news also, as the Dolphins won’t have to sacrifice one of their home games at Hard Rock Stadium.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins won’t play in London as NFL scraps 2020 international games, according to UK report - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins were to host another game in London this season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Taco Charlton signs with Chiefs - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins waived defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday, letting their top pass rusher leave the team. Of course, "top pass rusher" as defined by sacks was only five sacks on the season....

NFL schedule 2020: No London games expected to give Miami Dolphins another home game - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins were expected to "host" a game in London in 2020, losing a game in Hard Rock Stadium. With coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty impacting the world, the league, who are...

Miami Dolphins News 5/2/20: Dolphins Trade Charles Harris To The Falcons - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.