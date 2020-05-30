The Splash Zone 5/30/20: Bobby McCain Preparing For Second Season As Safety

The Dolphins added a star corner in Byron Jones, used a first round pick on Noah Igbinoghene, and may have something with Nik Needham. Bobby McCain spent the first half of the last season at safety before missing the last half with shoulder injuries. With the additions the Dolphins made at the cornerback position, McCain might be staying at safety, but has stated he is good to play wherever.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Bobby McCain ready for a second season at safety - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins moved Bobby McCain from nickel cornerback to free safety last season, but he lasted only nine games because of two shoulder injuries. So the team has to decide if safety is the right spot for McCain, who is 5 foot 11, 190 pounds, or if, because of his size, he is better suited for the slot.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores releases statement on George Floyd, Minneapolis events

The coach says: "My message is that honesty, transparency, and empathy go a long way in bringing people together and making change."

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins players already impressed with Tua Tagovailoa - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Tagovailoa has been connecting with teammates

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami TE Mike Gesecki was bored, so he filmed a viral video

No big deal, just passing a ball over a house and catching it on the other side.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins’ Van Noy combines food, football in YouTube series | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy plans on bringing two things from New England: a championship pedigree and his YouTube web series ‘Elite Eats.’ Van Noy signed a four-year contract with Miami in March.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/29/20: Breaking Down Dolphins Offense - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain ready to prove the doubters wrong - The Phinsider

Last season did not go as planned for Dolphins’ safety Bobby McCain.

After being asked to move from cornerback to safety in the offseason, McCain played most of the 2019 season with a separated...