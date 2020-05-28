The Splash Zone 5/28/20: Stephen Ross Announces Food Relief Program

Stephen Ross announced yesterday that through the Miami Dolphins Foundation, a minimum of 1000 meals will be prepared daily to assist families in the South Florida area. Ross and the Miami Dolphins foundation kicked this off with a $2 million investment with a fundraising effort to hopefully raise $1 million. It’s sad that so many people need the help right now, but kudos to the Dolphins organization for helping out those in need during this time.

