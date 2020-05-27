The Splash Zone 5/27/20: Stephen Ross Believes There Will Be A Football Season

Stephen Ross jumped on CNBC to discuss a variety of topics yesterday and football was one of them. The Dolphins owner said there would definitely be an NFL season, but was not sure if they would play games with fans in attendance. The decision whether or not to let fans into stadiums hasn’t been made yet, but the Dolphins feel they are prepared to accommodate fans as the team released a mock plan to allow fans in, but keep social distancing guideline in place.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has no doubt that the NFL will have a season this year.

Dolphins veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said last week that Tua Tagovailoa could flourish under new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

