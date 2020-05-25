The Splash Zone 5/25/20: Do The Dolphins Have Dynasty Potential?

The Dolphins filled a lot of needs during the offseason and the biggest addition was adding their potential franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Analysts seem to like what the Dolphins have done and one even stated the team has the potential to become a dynasty. As much as I would love to say they are going to become a dynasty, the team has a lot to prove and get done before we can classify them as such.

Former coaches, executives and players now working for television analysts continue to heap lavish praise on the Miami Dolphins offseason, even as oddsmakers see them as no more than a six-win team.

Ever since the Miami Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in last month’s draft, excitement has been high for the South Florida sports team.