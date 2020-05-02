The Splash Zone 5/2/20: Dolphins Trade Charles Harris To The Falcons

The Dolphins defensive line has undergone a ton of changes this offseason. Back when free agency started, the team added Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah to the d-line room and drafted three rookies. The pass rush was nonexistent at times last year, so changes were needed. A couple days ago, Taco Charlton was released and yesterday we saw Charles Harris traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Harris never lived up to being a first round pick and was probably going to get cut at some point.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Report: Dolphins trading Charles Harris to Falcons - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are jettisoning another former first-round defensive end, this time it’s one of their own.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins 5/1/20: Nick Saban Glad The Dolphins Took Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins trade Charles Harris to Falcons - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are trading defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jason Butt. The move would return an undisclosed draft pick to the...