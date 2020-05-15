The Splash Zone 5/15/20: Dolphins Get Brandon Jones Signed

The Dolphins are getting closer to getting their whole 2020 draft class officially signed. The team announced the signing of Brandon Jones, the safety drafted in the third round out of Texas. With Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain pretty much locked in as the current starting safeties, Jones will have to earn some playing time and fine a way to get in on defense. He can also contribute on special teams and considers himself a “swiss army knife”, which Brian Flores loves to hear.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Sign Brandon Jones

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins 2020 Season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

