The Splash Zone 5/14/20: Falcons Have Discussed Having Joint Practices With Dolphins

The Dolphins may reunite with Charles Harris sooner than expected. Dan Quinn spoke to the media this week and said his team, the Atlanta Falcons, had been talking to the Dolphins about having joint practices before their preseason game. But with the global health pandemic, we’re still not sure whether or not the NFL will start on time.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Falcons eye Dolphins, Bills for joint practices

The Falcons have talked to the Dolphins and Bills about joint practices, but the decision isn't final because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins remain in play for Logan Ryan - ProFootballTalk

Logan Ryan won’t return to Tennessee, and by all accounts, the Jets are favored to land him. But the Dolphins “remain in play” for the cornerback, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Brandon Jones signs with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are down to four unsigned draft picks from their 11-player 2020 class.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/13/20: Dolphins Get More Draft Picks Signed - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Are the Dolphins done improving the defensive backfield? - The Phinsider

Would it make sense for the Dolphins to pursue Logan Ryan?

Dolphins rookie Brandon Jones signs contract - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are locking down rookies left and right. Brandon Jones is the latest to sign in ink.

Miami Dolphins News 5/13/20: Dolphins Get More Draft Picks Signed - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.