The Splash Zone 5/13/20: Dolphins Get More Draft Picks Signed

The Dolphins announced yesterday that they have signed four more rookies. The team got their future franchise quarterback signed in Tua Tagovailoa and also signed their future franchise long snapper, Blake Ferguson. The Dolphins made it a point to fix the offensive and defensive lines this offseason and drafted a couple of rookies on each side of the lines. Raekwon Davis and Curtis Weaver are part of that defensive line rebuild.

Miami Dolphins Sign Four Draft Picks

The Dolphins signed: QB Tua Tagovailoa, DT Raekwon Davis, DE Curtis Weaver and LS Blake Ferguson.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ranking the AFC East: Quarterbacks

The Miami Dolphins made a big move in the offseason when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa and that might have given them the best quarterback situation in the AFC East

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

