The Splash Zone 5/10/20: Dolphins Getting Draft Picks Signed

The Dolphins drafted 11 players a couple of weeks ago and already have three signed. Solomon Kindley was the first to sign and will be part of the rebuild along the offensive line. The team also inked two of their newest pass rushers in Curtis Weaver and Jason Stowbridge. Both players are projects and should provide some depth on a defensive line that was a big weakness last season.

Curtis Weaver inks 4-year rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins | ktvb.com

The deal is worth $3,602,996 and includes a $308,000 signing bonus, according to a source.

