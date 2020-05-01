The Splash Zone 5/1/20: Nick Saban Glad The Dolphins Took Tua Tagovailoa

The Nick Saban/Drew Brees situation has been brought up plenty of times these past few weeks. When Saban was the head coach for the Dolphins, he wanted Brees to be the Dolphins quarterbacks but a medical decision was made and the rest is history. Would history repeat itself when the Dolphins would pass on Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL Draft? We’ll never know, because he is now a Miami Dolphin and is ready to become the new face of the franchise.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Name the best player in Miami Dolphins history. I would say I will wait, but you probably had the answer before finishing the first sentence. It is Dan Marino. Period. End of discussion. You see,...

The draft is in the rear-view mirror, meaning that football news will likely grind to a halt until mid summer. However, the hype surrounding Miami’s free agent and draft classes continues to grow.