The Splash Zone 4/7/20: Why Should Dolphins Trade Up For Joe Burrow?

After the NFL and college seasons came to an end, it’s been pretty much set in stone that the Bengals will draft Joe Burrow first overall. Heck, that may not be certain anymore as there were some reports yesterday that Justin Herbert has some supporters in Cincinnati. The Dolphins are also in need of a franchise quarterback, if you didn’t already know. Stephen Ross has also made it clear he wants to find the next Dan Marino for the Dolphins and if the team believes that could be Joe Burrow, by all means, go get him if he is your guy.

Why Miami Dolphins should trade up for Joe Burrow

The Dolphins trading up to No. 1 to take Joe Burrow? It makes a lot of sense to Peter King if Miami can swing the deal.

Vince Biegel signs RFA tender with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Linebacker Vince Biegel won’t be leaving the Dolphins as a restricted free agent.

Miami Dolphins must conduct possibly their most important draft remotely, per NFL mandate - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Commissioner Roger Goodell’s memorandum to all 32 clubs means that Dolphins GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores can’t be together during the draft.

