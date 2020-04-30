The Splash Zone 4/30/20: Should Dolphins Just Redshirt Tua?

Ryan Fitzpatrick is more than capable of keeping the Dolphins in contention during games. The veteran quarterback knows Chan Gailey’s offense and the locker room loves him. Though I know many fans are excited to see Tua Tagovailoa start for their favorite team but wouldn’t it be wise to follow a plan similar to what Patrick Mahomes went through? Sit your rookie year and then take the league by storm the following year, sounds like an awesome plan. Now if Tua was healthy, I could see him entering the lineup by the halfway point of the season. But with him recovering from a devastating hip injury, wouldn’t it just be wise to let him rehab and learn the offense for a year on the bench?

Why the Dolphins should redshirt quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Giving the rookie QB time to rehab and learn the NFL game behind Ryan Fitzpatrick is a plan that will have Miami's top pick ready to shine in 2021.

AFC East 2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins soar, Patriots perplex - NFL.com

Did the Dolphins make the most of their bounty of selections? Were the Patriots' picks off the mark? Dan Parr reveals the 2020 NFL Draft report card for AFC East teams.

Dolphins Offseason Reinforces Team's Vision

The Dolphins added veteran free agents and talented draft picks during the offseason.

