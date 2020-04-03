The Splash Zone 4/3/20: Dolphins Should Draft QB With Most Upside

The rumors surrounding the Dolphins quarterback search have been all over the place. One week it’s Justin Herbert, the next it’s Tua Tagovailoa, then Joe Burrow, etc. Each quarterback has their strengths and each has their own weaknesses, none of them are perfect. This quarterback selection is going to be so important, as the Dolphins are trending upward with Brian Flores.

In NFL draft, Dolphins should select QB with most upside — not fewest warts - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Miami Dolphins' decision-makers are split in their opinions on quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. This decision will likely come down to general manager Chris Grier giving coach Brian Flores and his staff the quarterback the coaches really want to develop.

Schad: Pass on Tua if you must, but no excuses - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

It would be irresponsible to bypass Tagovailoa because of draft position

Dolphins, AFC East look to capitalize on Tom Brady's departure | FOX Sports

The Miami Dolphins and the AFC East teams are looking to capitalize on Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

