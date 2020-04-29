The Splash Zone 4/29/20: What Didn’t The Dolphins Address During Draft?

I can tell you what the Dolphins did do. They heavily addressed the offensive line, a position that has plagued the team for the past decade. Now listen, the Dolphins had a ton of needs entering free agency and the draft and they can’t fix them all in one year. Would we have liked to have seen the Dolphins draft one of the top running backs in the draft? Sure. But they ended up trading for a talented, speedy running back in Matt Breida. Were there any selections you were hoping the Dolphins would make?

What the Dolphins didn't do in the 2020 NFL Draft, and one thing they definitely got right - CBSSports.com

Tua Tagovailoa's selection, like any draft pick, was a risk. The Dolphins weren't very concerned about his hip, though, after seeing video of Tagovailoa's workout with Trent Dilfer.

Matt Breida brings speed, toughness and hard work to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins acquired the former 49ers running back for a fifth-round pick.

If the Miami Dolphins’ first- and second-round draft picks can earn significant playing time by the end of their first season, it will suggest the team did a good job in selecting the players.

The Miami Dolphins selected Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Weaver was expected to go in Day 2, but teams got nervous when he started to slide.

The Dolphins are continuing to fortify the defensive backfield.

