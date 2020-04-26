The Splash Zone 4/26/20: Recapping Day 3 Of The Dolphins Draft

The Dolphins traded up to 111th pick to select Solomon Kindley, a guard out of Georgia. The team is making it a point to improve on the abysmal offensive line that they sent out to play last year. So far the Dolphins have selected three offensive lineman and the third day has only just begun.

The team finally got a running back, just not in the way we all expected. Matt Breida is coming to Miami after the Dolphins traded the 153rd (5th round) pick to the 49ers.

With the 154th pick, the Dolphins added Jason Stowbridge, a defensive lineman from North Carolina. The team is really putting an emphasis on the trenches. After trading up to the 164th pick, the Dolphins added yet another edge player in Curtis Weaver from Boise State.

In the sixth round, with the 185th pick their Dolphins selected their long snapper of the future. Blake Ferguson of LSU will be in charge of snapping balls that travel further than a regular offensive snap.

Finally with their last selection at #246, the Dolphins selected Navy quarterback, Malcolm Perry. The Dolphins listed him as a wide receiver when the picked was announced and could be used as a gimmick player in this offense.

