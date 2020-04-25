The Splash Zone 4/25/20: Recapping Day 2 Of The Dolphins Draft

With the 39th selection, the Dolphins added another big body to the offensive line. The team drafted Robert Hunt out of Louisiana Lafayette and will be able to play either right tackle or right guard.

With the 56th pick, the Dolphins added Raekwon Davis to bolster the defensive line. I am sensing a theme here as the Dolphins are selecting big bodies to rebuild the trenches. Davis isn’t going to be a sack machine, but will be a monster stopping the run in the middle of the d-line.

The Dolphins finally addressed the safety position with the selection of Brandon Jones with the 70th pick. Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain handled safety duties last year after being converted from cornerback. So adding a true safety was sort of a need.

The Miami Dolphins have used two of their first four picks on offensive lineman. The latest to come off the board: Louisiana-Lafayette guard/tackle Robert Hunt, who will join Austin Jackson in Miami.

Coolest thing the Dolphins have done in 25 years? That's just part of the reaction to the selection of Tua Tagovailoa.

The former Meridian High School and Alabama defensive lineman is headed to the NFL

The Miami Dolphins drafted Texas Longhorns safety Brandon Jones with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

