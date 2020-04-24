The Splash Zone 4/24/20: Recapping The Dolphins First Round

Despite all the rumors of taking an offensive tackle or Justin Herbert, the Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection. The “Tank for Tua” started last year when the Dolphins started their rebuild and were supposed to end the season with the first overall pick. Brian Flores didn’t care and managed to lead this team to five wins and they still managed to get the quarterback they were targeting all along. The Dolphins went for the home run here and hopefully it pays off.

With the 18th selection, the Dolphins added Austin Jackson to shore up the offensive line. He is a pure left tackle, but interestingly, that won’t be the blindside with Tua at quarterback. He also has a great story where he donated his bone marrow to his younger sister. He is only 20 and it appears his best football is ahead of him.

The Dolphins traded back with the Packers for the 30th pick (Dolphins would have had the 26th) while adding a fourth round pick also. With the 30th selection the Dolphins surprised a lot of people by selecting cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The team already has Xavien Howard and added Byron Jones in free agency. You can never have enough corners though.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with fifth pick of NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in Thursday night's NFL draft with hopes he will be the answer to their long-standing franchise quarterback question.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Schad: Tua will reward Chris Grier, Dolphins for their faith - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

NFL Draft 2020: The Dolphins take a smart, calculated risk with Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins make Tua Tagovailoa first pick of NFL draft | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the NFL Draft with their 5th overall pick. He is expected to be the franchise’s quarterback now and the future.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins select USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson at 18 | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line is far lass offensive in 2020. The line’s overhaul continued in Round 1 of the NFL Draft when the Dolphins took USC tackle Austin Jackson.

Dolphins draft 20-year-old Austin Jackson to ‘immediately fill spot of need’ - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used the second of their three first-round draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to protect their first pick. After adding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins picked USC...

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins select Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with 30th overall pick - ProFootballTalk

After moving down four spots in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins drafted Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/23/20: NFL Draft Begins Tonight - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 NFL Draft: Final News and nuggets before the clock strikes midnight for the Miami Dolphins—Podcast (Phinsider Radio) - The Phinsider

It’s DRAFT day!!!!!

2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa in first round - The Phinsider

With the fifth overall pick, the Miami Dolphins selected...

Get your first Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins jersey right here! - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, officially selecting their franchise quarterback around whom the team can build....

Dolphins draft 2020 results: Immediate fan reactions to Tua Tagovailoa pick - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add their franchise quarterback, selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It is a pick that excites the fan base -...

Dolphins hit ‘home run’ with Tua Tagovailoa draft pick - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used the first of the their three Thursday night picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to add Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It was a pick that the team needed to make to jump start...

2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Austin Jackson, OT, USC - The Phinsider

With the 18th overall pick, the Miami Dolphins selected...

2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Noah Igbinoghene - The Phinsider

With the 26th overall pick, the Miami Dolphins selected...

2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa in first round - The Phinsider

With the fifth overall pick, the Miami Dolphins selected...

Get your first Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins jersey right here! - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, officially selecting their franchise quarterback around whom the team can build....

Dolphins draft 2020 results: Immediate fan reactions to Tua Tagovailoa pick - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add their franchise quarterback, selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It is a pick that excites the fan base -...