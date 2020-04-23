The Splash Zone 4/23/20: NFL Draft Begins Tonight

Dreams will become reality tonight and over the weekend for the 2020 NFL Draft Class. The Dolphins are set to make some noise with all the draft picks they have and no one is quite sure what they have up their sleeve. Will they get their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, or Jordan Love? Will they trade up to get one of the top offensive tackles? Many questions will be answered tonight and it’s going to be a fun one.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

NFL Draft 2020: This is Chris Grier’s moment. He must nail Miami Dolphins draft - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins are transparent: this is the year for a franchise quarterback

Dolphins 2020 Draft

Burning questions for Dolphins, who hold most picks in 2020 NFL draft - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

With 14 total selections and three first-round picks, Miami is perhaps the draft's most intriguing team. So many questions, so few answers -- for now.

Report: Dolphins eyeing possible move to third spot to take a tackle - ProFootballTalk

While much of the focus on the Dolphins’ draft plans have been quarterback-centric, they may have another thought in mind during the first round.

Examining the Dolphins possibilities at 18

Jordan Love, Javon Kinlaw, Josh Jones are all possibilities for the Miami Dolphins with the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they also could try to move up in the first round

How to watch, listen and tune into the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23.

Where to watch, position-by-position previews and your NFL Draft questions via the Twitter mailbag.

NFL Draft: Dolphins’ QB pick will reveal organization’s soul | Miami Herald

Miami will draft a quarterback Thursday. Whom they pick — Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jordan Love — will tell us much about the Dolphins’ willingness to gamble on the most important position in sports.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/22/20: Day 2 Targets For The Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Could the Dolphins pass on another franchise-changing quarterback? - The Phinsider

One writer’s cryptic tweet indicates the possibility.

2020 NFL Mock Draft: SB Nation takes a draft-week look at the first round - The Phinsider

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow. SB Nation’s Dan Kadar took a look earlier this week at the first round, projecting the 32 picks to be made on Thursday night. Kadar admits he has a final mock...

Linebacker Trent Harris signs tender with Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Dolphins linebacker corps just got deeper.

2020 NFL Draft: Are the Miami Dolphins and Jordan Love ready to tie the knot? - The Phinsider

one more day...