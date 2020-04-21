The Splash Zone 4/21/20: Dolphins Taking A Look At Kickers

The Dolphins appear to be doing their homework on some of the top quarterback prospects in this years draft. The team has spent time talking with Rodrigo Blankenship, who is considered the top kicker in the upcoming draft and should be the first one off the board. Jason Sanders had a solid rookie season by going 18-20 on his field goals, but was a tad shaky last season going 23-30.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Report: Dolphins have checked out top kicker prospects - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins drafted Jason Sanders in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Two years later, the Dolphins could draft another kicker as competition for Sanders.

Dolphins 2020 Draft

Three NFL Draft analysts dish on what Dolphins should do | Miami Herald

NFL Draft analysts Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah and Charley Casserly (the former Redskins and Texans general manager) discuss what they would do with the three first round picks if they were the Dolphins.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/20/20: Should Dolphins Take A Look At Leonard Fournette? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 NFL Draft: Josh Houtz’s 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings - The Phinsider

Three more days....

How to watch 2020 NFL Draft? Streaming, TV, and radio options, draft order - The Phinsider

The 2020 NFL Draft finally kicks off this Thursday, a three-day process welcoming 255 new prospects into the league. The Miami Dolphins will be front and center throughout the process as they hold...

Will the Miami Dolphins trade up for a quarterback not named Tagovailoa? - The Phinsider

Speculation is at an all-time high just days before the NFL draft. Starting on Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins will have the opportunity to rebuild the franchise with 14 picks in the 2020 NFL...