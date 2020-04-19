The Splash Zone 4/19/20: Early Picks Bode Well For Miami

Just in case you haven’t heard already, the Dolphins are loaded with draft picks this year. They have 5 picks within the first two rounds and there are some interesting stats from previous team who had the same situation. Seven previous teams had five draft picks in the first two rounds and interesting all of them went to the playoffs that year. We can only hope the Dolphins have that kind of success after this draft.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

History lesson: Bounty of early picks bodes well for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are poised to become the eighth team to have five selections in the first two rounds of the draft, and they're hoping history repeats

