The Splash Zone 4/18/20: Isaiah Ford Signs Tender

The Dolphins announced yesterday that Isaiah Ford had signed his exclusive rights tender. The wide receiver saw a lot of action near the end of the season and ended the seasons with 23 catches for 244 yards. The former seventh round pick has bounced on and off the Dolphins roster since entering the league in the 2017, but he made a case for himself to stay on the active roster permanently.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford wasn’t left with much of a decision about his playing future when the Dolphins tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent last month.

Chris Grier, the Dolphins’ General Manager, spent about 25 minutes talking to the local media early Thursday afternoon.

What’s going on in Chris Grier’s mind these days? Plenty.

Every team wants to nail the draft, but a few like the Giants and Falcons are facing a particularly crucial make-or-break kind of week.

Former Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington discusses the whirlwind 2008 AFC East championship season, wildcat package

The 2020 NFL Draft will be like nothing we have ever seen, and not because of anything the prospects have done or any of the picks that teams will make. The "virtual" draft, with team executives...